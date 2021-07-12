Insider Selling: Quantum Co. (NYSE:QMCO) CAO Sells 6,470 Shares of Stock

Quantum Co. (NYSE:QMCO) CAO Lewis W. Moorehead sold 6,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $44,060.70.

Shares of QMCO stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $6.53. 17,933 shares of the stock were exchanged.

About Quantum

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

