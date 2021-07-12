Insider Selling: Redfin Co. (NYSE:RDFN) Director Sells 2,287 Shares of Stock

Redfin Co. (NYSE:RDFN) Director Kerry D. Chandler sold 2,287 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $134,063.94.

RDFN traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.95. 28,050 shares of the company were exchanged.

Get Redfin alerts:

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.