Insider Selling: Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NYSE:SCVL) CFO Sells 11,000 Shares of Stock

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NYSE:SCVL) CFO W Kerry Jackson sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total value of $747,010.00.

Shares of Shoe Carnival stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.24. The stock had a trading volume of 88,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,480. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.09 and a 52 week high of $79.81.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. It offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, hats, sport bags, backpacks, water bottles, and wallets.

Featured Article: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.