Insider Selling: Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NYSE:SBGI) Major Shareholder Sells 66,095 Shares of Stock

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NYSE:SBGI) major shareholder Frederick G. Smith sold 66,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $2,211,538.70. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of SBGI stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.16. 542,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,588. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.72 and a twelve month high of $39.60.
About Sinclair Broadcast Group
Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?
Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.