Insider Selling: Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NYSE:SBGI) Major Shareholder Sells 66,095 Shares of Stock

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NYSE:SBGI) major shareholder Frederick G. Smith sold 66,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $2,211,538.70. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of SBGI stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.16. 542,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,588. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.72 and a twelve month high of $39.60.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

