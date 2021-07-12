Insider Selling: Sunrun Inc. (NYSE:RUN) COO Sells 8,612 Shares of Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NYSE:RUN) COO Christopher Dawson sold 8,612 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $435,853.32.

Shares of RUN stock traded up $1.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,109 shares.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

