Insider Selling: The Children’s Place, Inc. (NYSE:PLCE) CFO Sells 5,780 Shares of Stock

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NYSE:PLCE) CFO Robert F. Helm sold 5,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $552,336.80.

NYSE PLCE traded up $3.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $97.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,019 shares.

Get The Children's Place alerts:

About The Children’s Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for The Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.