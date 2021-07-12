Insider Selling: The Children’s Place, Inc. (NYSE:PLCE) Director Sells 1,067 Shares of Stock

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NYSE:PLCE) Director Marla Malcolm Beck sold 1,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total value of $103,733.74.

Shares of PLCE traded up $2.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $97.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,154. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.78 and a twelve month high of $103.33.

About The Children’s Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

