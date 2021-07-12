Insider Selling: The Children’s Place, Inc. (NYSE:PLCE) Director Sells 1,067 Shares of Stock

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NYSE:PLCE) Director Marla Malcolm Beck sold 1,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total value of $103,733.74.
Shares of PLCE traded up $2.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $97.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,154. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.78 and a twelve month high of $103.33.
About The Children’s Place
Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index
Receive News & Ratings for The Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.