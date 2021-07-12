Insider Selling: The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NYSE:STKS) CEO Sells 18,736 Shares of Stock

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NYSE:STKS) CEO Emanuel N. Hilario sold 18,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total transaction of $217,150.24.

Shares of NYSE:STKS traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.08. 136,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,806. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $13.34.

The ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

