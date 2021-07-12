Insider Selling: The Shyft Group, Inc. (NYSE:SHYF) Insider Sells 5,956 Shares of Stock

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NYSE:SHYF) insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 5,956 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $241,158.44.
Shares of SHYF traded up $0.33 on Monday, hitting $39.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,847. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.14 and a fifty-two week high of $43.75.
About The Shyft Group
Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader
Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.