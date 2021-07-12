Insider Selling: The Shyft Group, Inc. (NYSE:SHYF) Insider Sells 5,956 Shares of Stock

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NYSE:SHYF) insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 5,956 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $241,158.44.

Shares of SHYF traded up $0.33 on Monday, hitting $39.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,847. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.14 and a fifty-two week high of $43.75.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles that are used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

