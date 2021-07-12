Insider Selling: Tilray, Inc. (NYSE:TLRY) Director Sells 800,000 Shares of Stock

Tilray, Inc. (NYSE:TLRY) Director Brendan Kennedy sold 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $14,064,000.00.

Shares of Tilray stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $16.24. 11,472,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,335,486. Tilray, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $67.00.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray Inc engages in the research, cultivation, production, and distribution of medical cannabis and cannabinoids. The company offers cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods; and hemp-based foods and alcoholic beverages. It offers medical cannabis in extracts and dried flower forms; and cannabis extracts, including purified oil drops and capsules.

