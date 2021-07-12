Insider Selling: Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) Insider Sells $32,814.00 in Stock

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $32,814.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at $32,814. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Robert Uger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of Trillium Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total value of $30,152.42.

On Friday, May 7th, Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of Trillium Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $33,907.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIL opened at $8.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $876.66 million, a P/E ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.14. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $20.96.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,800,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,318,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,473,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,303,000 after acquiring an additional 26,271 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 3,185,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,200 shares during the period. Frazier Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 3,123,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,419,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 136.3% during the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,960,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

TRIL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bloom Burton raised Trillium Therapeutics from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised Trillium Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Benchmark started coverage on Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.29.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its include TTI-622, a SIRPa-IgG4 Fc fusion protein that is designed to enhance macrophage-mediated phagocytosis and anti-tumor activity by blocking the CD47, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and TTI-621, a SIRPa-IgG1 Fc fusion protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials and generates a signal blocking the CD47 for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

