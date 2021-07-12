Insider Selling: Twist Bioscience Co. (NYSE:TWST) COO Sells 4,905 Shares of Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NYSE:TWST) COO Patrick Weiss sold 4,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.34, for a total value of $580,457.70.

NYSE:TWST traded down $3.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $124.49. The stock had a trading volume of 20,215 shares.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.