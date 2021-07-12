Insider Selling: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ZI) Director Sells 174,330 Shares of Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ZI) Director Jason Mironov sold 174,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total transaction of $9,014,604.30.

Jason Mironov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Jason Mironov sold 689,600 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total transaction of $36,390,192.00.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,280 shares.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

