Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inspire Medical Systems Inc. is a medical technology company. It focused on the development and commercialization of solutions for obstructive sleep apnea. The company’s proprietary Inspire therapy is a neurostimulation technology which provides treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. Inspire Medical Systems Inc.is based in Minnesota, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on INSP. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $252.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Inspire Medical Systems currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $180.09.

Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $185.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $186.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of -86.39 and a beta of 1.65. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $85.03 and a 12-month high of $252.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 12.84 and a current ratio of 13.43.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $40.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.10 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 42.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 6,901 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $463,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 109,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,633,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the period. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

