Insulet Co. (NYSE:PODD) Director Sally Crawford Sells 10,000 Shares

Insulet Co. (NYSE:PODD) Director Sally Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.08, for a total transaction of $2,690,800.00.

Shares of PODD stock traded down $5.05 on Monday, hitting $275.64. The stock had a trading volume of 211,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,799. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $185.24 and a 52-week high of $306.46.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

