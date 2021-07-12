INT (INT) Price Up 11.8% Over Last 7 Days

INT (CURRENCY:INT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. During the last week, INT has traded 11.8% higher against the dollar. INT has a market cap of $4.29 million and $1.03 million worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One INT coin can currently be bought for $0.0095 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00093154 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00052907 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002994 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00016849 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $295.98 or 0.00899892 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000373 BTC.

INT Coin Profile

INT (CRYPTO:INT) is a DPoS+dBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 980,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. INT’s official website is intchain.io . INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN . The Reddit community for INT is https://reddit.com/r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Node team aims to create a new generation of Internet of Things system to improve the interconnection within the whole network. The system will allow different types of devices to be connected to different parallel chains, meaning INT will work as a blockchain application platform which is object-oriented IoT. Furthermore, the INT team will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a reliable data source for all kinds of distributed IoT applications and industrial ecology with a secure and private infrastructure. Designed for easy integration with any IoT protocol, with a use case driven approach, innovative “double-chain” network architecture, an advanced decentralized P2P protocol, custom smart contract development and with integrated and optimized SDN, blockchain, and fog computing technologies that follow the “cycle progressive application” model. Internet Node token (INT) will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

INT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase INT using one of the exchanges listed above.

