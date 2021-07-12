Intellectus Partners LLC Buys 890 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 84.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Twilio by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 68,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,477,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Twilio by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after buying an additional 6,130 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Twilio by 159.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,530,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,031,000 after buying an additional 939,568 shares during the period. Alpha Family Trust bought a new position in Twilio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,135,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Twilio by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,846,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Chee Chew sold 2,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.62, for a total value of $598,135.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total value of $1,057,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,261 shares of company stock worth $48,704,001 in the last ninety days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on TWLO shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group started coverage on Twilio in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Twilio in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $463.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Twilio from $410.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.69.

Shares of TWLO opened at $392.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.19, a current ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.32 and a 12-month high of $457.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.36 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $341.71.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. The business had revenue of $589.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.44 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

