Intellectus Partners LLC Grows Stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT)

Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) by 55.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TBT. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the first quarter worth about $30,914,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,812,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,740,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 1st quarter worth $13,346,000. Finally, Marlin Sams Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 4th quarter valued at $6,568,000.

Get ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:TBT opened at $18.18 on Monday. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a 52-week low of $14.28 and a 52-week high of $22.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.91.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

Featured Story: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.