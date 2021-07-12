Intellectus Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Intellectus Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,304 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 96,766 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,015,000 after buying an additional 26,810 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 44,311 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,623 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,913 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 7,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,865 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 11,184 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

In related news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total value of $7,191,467.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $9,213,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 214,322 shares of company stock valued at $19,926,666 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STX opened at $87.96 on Monday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $43.53 and a 1-year high of $106.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 88.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.64%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on STX shares. Cowen raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.17.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.