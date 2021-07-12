Intellectus Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Intellectus Partners LLC lowered its position in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,405 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Luminar Technologies were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 1,200.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 81.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

LAZR opened at $20.15 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.00. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $47.80.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $5.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Austin Russell sold 10,500,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $220,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Simoncini acquired 22,727 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $499,994.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LAZR. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Luminar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luminar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR).

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.