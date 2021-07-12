Intellectus Partners LLC Sells 637 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Intellectus Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 32.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,348 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Align Technology by 226.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 488.9% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO John Morici sold 6,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.65, for a total value of $4,101,671.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,816,856. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.73, for a total value of $3,108,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,295,543.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,396 shares of company stock valued at $16,521,757 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $693.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens raised Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $650.20.

Shares of ALGN opened at $627.19 on Monday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $267.63 and a 12-month high of $647.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.08, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $594.50.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.27 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

