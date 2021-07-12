Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 7.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 153,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,020 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $17,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter worth $26,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter worth $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 68.0% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 743.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 253.5% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 17,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total value of $2,052,596.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,270,034.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $74,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,742 shares of company stock valued at $15,137,922 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $118.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.21. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.84 and a 12 month high of $121.96.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 24.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ICE shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.38.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

