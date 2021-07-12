InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Plans $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th.

InterDigital has increased its dividend by 12.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. InterDigital has a dividend payout ratio of 269.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect InterDigital to earn $1.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.2%.

IDCC opened at $70.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.84. InterDigital has a 12-month low of $54.37 and a 12-month high of $85.75.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.19. InterDigital had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $82.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.97 million. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that InterDigital will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other InterDigital news, Director Jean F. Rankin sold 1,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $90,398.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,919.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

