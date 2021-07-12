International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. acts as the holding company for British Airways and Iberia providing scheduled passenger and cargo Airline services with its principal place of business being London. The company Airways maintains strategic alliance with several worldwide airlines and, together with its codeshare and franchise partners, flies to more than 300 destinations worldwide. International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. is based in Harmondsworth, United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ICAGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.50.

OTCMKTS:ICAGY opened at $5.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.38. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a one year low of $2.39 and a one year high of $14.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The transportation company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

