Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Receives $837.78 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $837.78.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ISRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $892.00 to $916.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $957.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

In other news, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $848.01, for a total transaction of $636,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,743,767.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 21,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.69, for a total transaction of $19,013,149.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,115,843.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,243 shares of company stock valued at $48,517,488. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 38 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 40 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ISRG stock traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $948.81. 1,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,973. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $866.68. Intuitive Surgical has a 12-month low of $566.21 and a 12-month high of $960.87. The firm has a market cap of $112.35 billion, a PE ratio of 98.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

