iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF were worth $2,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIA. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,554,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,276,000 after buying an additional 635,574 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,019,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,100,000 after buying an additional 527,335 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 6,866.2% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,109,000 after buying an additional 118,786 shares during the last quarter. Freestate Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $6,797,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,901,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIA opened at $88.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.81. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $67.66 and a twelve month high of $102.50.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

