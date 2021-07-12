iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Sold by Private Portfolio Partners LLC

Private Portfolio Partners LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VLUE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 135.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4,588.9% during the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock traded up $1.78 on Monday, reaching $104.60. 1,288,100 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.88. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40.

