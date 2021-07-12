iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 76.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 642,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278,802 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF makes up 0.8% of Captrust Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $69,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 30.4% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period.

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $108.27 on Monday. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $107.91 and a one year high of $110.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.33.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

