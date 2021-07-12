iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 35.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 48.3% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 138,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,117,000 after purchasing an additional 33,970 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 278.6% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 8,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 6,492 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 88,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,265,000 after acquiring an additional 13,619 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 72,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,879 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $117.60. 5,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,281,628. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $114.91 and a 12-month high of $117.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.01.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

