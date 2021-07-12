iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 36.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,708 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,585,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,501,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,220,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 9,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $278.08 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $194.76 and a twelve month high of $278.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.52.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

