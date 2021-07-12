iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Holdings Boosted by Resolute Partners Group

Resolute Partners Group grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 58.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,910 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 0.1% of Resolute Partners Group’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Resolute Partners Group’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 141,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,323,000 after purchasing an additional 22,096 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 34.0% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 127,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,831,000 after purchasing an additional 32,335 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 48.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,319,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,193,000 after purchasing an additional 429,492 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 28.7% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 75.9% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 900,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,746,000 after purchasing an additional 388,677 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $110.99 on Monday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $65.54 and a 52 week high of $116.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.14.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

