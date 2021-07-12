iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Stake Boosted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) by 372.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 681.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 5,516 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the first quarter valued at $265,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 134.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 28,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,092,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter.

IYK stock opened at $183.25 on Monday. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a 1 year low of $130.01 and a 1 year high of $184.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $180.43.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

