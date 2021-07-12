Islet Management LP Boosts Holdings in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Islet Management LP lifted its stake in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 80.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 135,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Islet Management LP’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $16,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EVBG. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Everbridge by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Everbridge by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Everbridge by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Everbridge by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Everbridge by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period.

Get Everbridge alerts:

In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 13,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total transaction of $1,529,569.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,599,252. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total value of $85,950.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,377,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,323 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,351 over the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EVBG shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.78.

Shares of Everbridge stock traded down $0.76 on Monday, reaching $139.24. 3,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Everbridge, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.17 and a twelve month high of $178.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.23 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.66.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.61 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 30.50%. Everbridge’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG).

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.