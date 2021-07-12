Islet Management LP Buys 125,000 Shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Islet Management LP grew its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) by 71.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Islet Management LP owned approximately 0.32% of Lightspeed POS worth $18,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lightspeed POS during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Lightspeed POS during the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lightspeed POS during the first quarter worth about $259,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Lightspeed POS during the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Lightspeed POS during the fourth quarter worth about $348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LSPD. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$114.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$115.00 target price (up previously from C$104.00) on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LSPD traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.25. 43,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,816. The company has a current ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.74 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.91.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.95 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 56.05%. Analysts predict that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lightspeed POS Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

