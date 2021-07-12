Islet Management LP Buys New Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Islet Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 550,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,066,000. Ingersoll Rand comprises about 0.7% of Islet Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Islet Management LP owned about 0.13% of Ingersoll Rand at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 1.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 25,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ingersoll Rand currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.63.

Ingersoll Rand stock remained flat at $$49.38 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223,125. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.45. The company has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.14 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $52.12.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a positive return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $724,862,614.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

