Islet Management LP Has $13.47 Million Stock Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Islet Management LP boosted its stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 54.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 623,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219,800 shares during the quarter. Islet Management LP owned 0.06% of Baker Hughes worth $13,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 1,328.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 19,705 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at about $540,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 9,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 509,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,006,000 after purchasing an additional 108,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $552,000. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays raised shares of Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.53.

Baker Hughes stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.95. The stock had a trading volume of 136,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,205,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 568.25 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.23. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $12.13 and a one year high of $26.57.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.03%.

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $234,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,274 shares in the company, valued at $2,542,273.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 7,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $185,657.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,047.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,702,820 shares of company stock valued at $971,554,080. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

