Islet Management LP Purchases New Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,144,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantor by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,043,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311,155 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Avantor by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 954,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,605,000 after purchasing an additional 89,939 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Avantor by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,590,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,933,000 after purchasing an additional 284,953 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Avantor by 770.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 29,326 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Avantor by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 580,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,793,000 after purchasing an additional 106,974 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Avantor news, EVP Justin Miller sold 18,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $575,346.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,693,000.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jo Natauri sold 2,626,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $80,589,334.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,839.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,488,825 shares of company stock valued at $108,362,909. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

AVTR stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.26. 78,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,252,120. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.94. The company has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.79. Avantor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.69 and a twelve month high of $36.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avantor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

