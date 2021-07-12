Islet Management LP Takes $9.52 Million Position in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)

Islet Management LP acquired a new position in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,520,000. Islet Management LP owned approximately 0.14% of Skillz at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Skillz during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Skillz in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Skillz in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Skillz during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Skillz by 4,564.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

SKLZ traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.59. 125,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,377,050. Skillz Inc. has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $46.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of -42.90 and a beta of -0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.25.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $83.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Skillz Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SKLZ. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Skillz from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. cut their target price on shares of Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skillz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Skillz in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Skillz from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skillz presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.06.

In other news, Director Kent Wakeford sold 30,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $634,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,609,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,234,936. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

