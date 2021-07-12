Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lowered its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 32.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,893 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 16,040 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 3.5% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,314,452 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $535,208,000 after purchasing an additional 315,057 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in General Motors by 119.6% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 13,799 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 7,515 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the first quarter worth approximately $305,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in General Motors by 143.5% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,586 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the first quarter worth approximately $21,117,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GM shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

Shares of General Motors stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,444,031. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. General Motors has a one year low of $24.37 and a one year high of $64.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total transaction of $12,125,310.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,923,381.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,113 shares in the company, valued at $7,816,453.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 215,975 shares of company stock worth $13,595,817. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

