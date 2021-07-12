Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Makes New $3.28 Million Investment in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 54,200 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 522 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Sunrun by 1,354.8% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 611 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 92.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RUN stock traded up $1.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.21. 105,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,601,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.22 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.32. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.29 and a twelve month high of $100.93.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $334.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.42 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RUN shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.57.

In other Sunrun news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 7,554 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $339,023.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 190,512 shares in the company, valued at $8,550,178.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 54,092 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $2,400,602.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,654,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,404,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 191,293 shares of company stock valued at $8,928,488. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

