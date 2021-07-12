Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Position Lowered by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 712,567 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 119,884 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $3,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 151,494,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $922,603,000 after acquiring an additional 32,386,503 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 4.7% in the first quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 47,474,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $235,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131,784 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 30.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,797,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,556,000 after acquiring an additional 8,397,697 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 1.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 28,519,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,457,000 after acquiring an additional 268,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 25,728,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,685,000 after acquiring an additional 5,907,703 shares during the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ITUB opened at $5.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.84. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $6.76. The company has a market capitalization of $54.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.84.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0029 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is 10.00%.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

