Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Purchases New Shares in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 27,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PNFP shares. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Shares of PNFP stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $88.72. 3,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,283. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.80 and a 12 month high of $96.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $315.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.74%.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.