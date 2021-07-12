Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Sells 1,485,407 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. reduced its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 71.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 603,645 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,485,407 shares during the quarter. Freeport-McMoRan accounts for 1.5% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $20,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 598.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,864 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,916 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $1,757,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,837 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,309.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 20,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $899,184.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,922 shares of company stock valued at $3,535,419 in the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FCX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,213,414. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $53.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.84. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.44 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FCX. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.46.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

