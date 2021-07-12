Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Sells 2,726 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 42.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,730 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,726 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.9% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, MRJ Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total transaction of $1,599,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,264 shares in the company, valued at $277,108,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,283 shares of company stock valued at $450,104,986 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,165.46.

Amazon.com stock traded down $11.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3,707.39. The stock had a trading volume of 120,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,565,839. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,871.00 and a 12 month high of $3,759.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3,350.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.14, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

