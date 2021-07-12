Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Sells 6,000 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $5,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 21,289.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,361,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,924,000 after acquiring an additional 10,313,342 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,839,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,055,000 after acquiring an additional 738,620 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,362.5% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,712,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,530,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,314,000 after acquiring an additional 582,935 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,065,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,068,000 after buying an additional 65,655 shares during the period.

ACWI stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $102.30. 39,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,389,626. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.14. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $75.31 and a 12 month high of $102.14.

