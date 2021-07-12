Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $547.39 Million

Brokerages expect Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) to post $547.39 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Itron’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $571.00 million and the lowest is $538.70 million. Itron posted sales of $509.59 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Itron will report full year sales of $2.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.28 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Itron.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. Itron had a positive return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $519.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Itron from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Itron from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.78.

In other news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $51,505.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,602.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 486 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.95, for a total value of $42,257.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,411,048.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,514 shares of company stock worth $624,330 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Itron by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,560,455 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $670,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,163 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Itron by 64.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,782,651 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $246,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,316 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Itron by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 956,152 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $84,765,000 after purchasing an additional 334,435 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Itron by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 898,083 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $79,615,000 after purchasing an additional 351,091 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 876,706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $84,076,000 after buying an additional 290,137 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ITRI traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $97.79. 8,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,820. Itron has a 52-week low of $53.49 and a 52-week high of $122.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.21. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.65, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.16.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

