IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Shares Acquired by DAFNA Capital Management LLC

DAFNA Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) by 30.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IVERIC bio were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in IVERIC bio during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in IVERIC bio by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in IVERIC bio by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in IVERIC bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in IVERIC bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ISEE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of IVERIC bio from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

IVERIC bio stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.61. 8,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 976,232. The company has a market cap of $866.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.86. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.97 and a 1-year high of $10.15.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IVERIC bio Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

