J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 19th. Analysts expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services to post earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $165.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $168.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.02. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $119.22 and a 12-month high of $183.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.32%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, SVP Jennifer Boattini sold 3,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $619,647.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,339,127.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total transaction of $220,259.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,048.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,605 shares of company stock worth $3,937,448 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.57.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.