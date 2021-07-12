James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,520 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 27,504 shares.The stock last traded at $33.72 and had previously closed at $34.24.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet raised James Hardie Industries from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.65.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 39.89% and a net margin of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $807.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.00 million. Analysts forecast that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 563,347.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 602,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,436,000 after purchasing an additional 602,782 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 89.8% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 86,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 40,688 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 506.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 34,685 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 5.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 659,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,163,000 after purchasing an additional 33,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 284.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,954 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 27,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile (NYSE:JHX)

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Canada.

