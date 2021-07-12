James M. Frates Purchases 1,810 Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:SAGE) Stock

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:SAGE) Director James M. Frates bought 1,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.10 per share, with a total value of $99,731.00.
Shares of SAGE traded down $1.00 on Monday, reaching $53.73. The stock had a trading volume of 323,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,163. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.66 and a 12-month high of $98.39.
About Sage Therapeutics
