James M. Frates Purchases 1,810 Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:SAGE) Stock

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:SAGE) Director James M. Frates bought 1,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.10 per share, with a total value of $99,731.00.

Shares of SAGE traded down $1.00 on Monday, reaching $53.73. The stock had a trading volume of 323,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,163. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.66 and a 12-month high of $98.39.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

Featured Article: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.